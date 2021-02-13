Photos: Mr Macaroni, others arrested at Lekki Toll Gate

Saturday, February 13, 2021 5:59 pm
Mr Macaroni
Protesters arrested
Comedian Mr Macaroni and other protesters have been arrested by Police Officers at the Lekki TollGate.
Credit: Sola Olayinka
