Photos: Mr Macaroni, others arrested at Lekki Toll Gate

Saturday, February 13, 2021 5:59 pm


Mr Macaroni

Comedian Mr Macaroni and other protesters have been arrested by Police Officers at the Lekki TollGate.

Credit: Sola Olayinka

