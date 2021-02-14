Kidnapped NTA reporter regains freedom

By Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

Mrs Chidiebele Onyia, a reporter with the NTA Zonal Office, Port Harcourt has been freed after spending five days in captivity of gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The nursing mother was said to have been released by her abductors in the early hours of Sunday, February 14 around 12:05am.

Rivers State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed that the reporter has been freed.

According to him, the release of the reporter was a ‘Valentine gift to her family.’

It was learnt that she is presently undergoing medical examination.

Mrs Onyia, a mother of three who is presently nursing a six –month- old baby was kidnapped around 8 pm on Tuesday, February 9, at Railway line Axis of Woji, Obio/Akpor local government area of Rivers State on her way home from work.

Journalists in Rivers have been been celebrating her freedom.

It was not clear if she was rescued by the Anti-kidnapping unit of the Rivers Police Command or whether ransom was paid to her abductors before she was set to free.

However, authorities of Rivers Police Command has promised to give more details on how she regained her freedom later.