Africa’s COVID-19 hot spots revealed as cases top 3.75m

Monday, February 15, 2021 8:45 pm


Covid-19 Test in Nigeria

The Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said the Southern and Northern region of the continent are the most affected in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

Africa CDC announced this as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent reached 3,750,266 as of Monday,

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt, and Ethiopia, at 1,491,807, 478,474, 223,244, 173,813 and 147,092, respectively, the agency said.

South Africa has also reported the highest COVID-19-inflicted deaths in Africa, at 47,899, according to the Africa CDC.

According to the continental disease control and prevention agency’s Africa COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll related to the pandemic stood at 98,480 as of Monday afternoon.

A total of 2,290,070 people infected with COVID-19 have recovered across the continent so far, the agency disclosed.

The AU had recently emphasised that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic “is not just a severe health emergency, it is also a grave economic and social crisis.” (Xinhua/NAN)

