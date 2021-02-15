Oyo crisis: IGP deploys intervention and stabilization forces

Monday, February 15, 2021 2:29 pm


File: Nigerian Cops

DIG in charge of South-West, David Folawiyo, mni to coordinate Operations

 The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A Adamu,  has ordered the immediate deployment of Police Intervention and Stabilization Forces to Oyo to reclaim the public space, reinforce security and bolster public confidence in the areas affected by the recent crisis in the State.

The deployments, consisting largely of intelligence and operational assets of the Force, include four (4) Units of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), seasoned operatives from the Force Intelligence Bureau and one (1) operational/surveillance Police helicopter from the Police Air-wing department.

The Intervention Force is charged with the responsibility of reinforcing and stabilizing security in the State, preventing further breakdown of law and order, protecting lives and properties and ultimately enhancing public safety and general security in the State. The Intervention Force is being coordinated by a Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG David Folawiyo, mni who is expected to mobilize all relevant stakeholders towards achieving the mandate of the squad.

The IGP assures that the Force is committed to the safety of lives and properties of the citizens in the country. He calls on the citizens and residents of Oyo State and other Nigerians to embrace peace and cooperate with the Police and the security community as they redouble their efforts in ensuring that sustainable peace and security are restored to the affected areas.

 

 

