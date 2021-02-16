24 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours a wake up call deadly virus still around – FG

Abujah Racheal

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on coronavirus (COVID-19) has said the deaths of 24 COVID-19 patients in a day should be a wake-up call to Nigerians that the deadly virus is still around.

Mr Boss Mustapha, PTF Chairman, said this on Monday in Abuja while speaking at the national briefing of the PTF on COVID-19.

He said there had been sustained efforts by sub-national entities and the FCT administration to stem the tide against the second wave of the pandemic.

“This is evident in the closure of some facilities including event centres and clubs, over the violation of protocols.

‘“We are glad with the direction of the collaboration and enforcement which we believe will deter other would-be violators.

“’For the avoidance of doubt, places of worship should only have 50 per cent of their capacity, indoor gatherings and meetings should not exceed 50 people at a time.

“Indoor restaurants, clubs and lounges should remain closed,” he said.

Mustapha, however, said that the recorded death of 24 COVID-19 patients in the country on Feb. 13, being the second highest in a day since the beginning of the pandemic, should serve as a wake-up call for the populace to brace up for more compliance.

Also, speaking on the reported outbreaks of Ebola in Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Mustapha said, “​The PTF is also enhancing surveillance at points of entry to respond to the recent outbreaks of Ebola in neighboring countries, especially, Guinea and the DRC.

“We shall keep a keen eye on it to avoid having to combat two deadly diseases at the same time.

“This is not a task for government alone but for all Nigerians and indeed all members of the public have a role to play,” he said.

On vaccines, PTF Chairman said: “the process for accessing vaccines for Nigeria is still on course under the coordination of the PTF in the same manner of the national response on COVID-19.

“While the Federal Ministry of Health and its relevant agencies remain the lead facilitators, our goal remains to keep it safe and efficacious.”

He also said that the oxygen strategy, which the PTF was pursuing nationwide under case management, was receiving the needed support from the global fund.

“This will involve the repairs of 36 plants nationwide. The process is ongoing and you will be briefed as it progresses.

“The objective is to make sure that oxygen is available within the shortest possible travelling distance for hospitals to procure for patients.

“As you are aware, the president has already approved the repairs of existing plants around the country,” he said. (NAN)