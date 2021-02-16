Access Bank Gives Incentives to Customers

Access Bank Gives Incentives to Customers

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 3:28 pm


Herbert Wigwe, Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank

 

Access Bank Plc has released some offers, code named, “It’s a Love Thing,” for its customers.

The incentives which started to run from 10th February will end on the 28th. It is the fifth edition.

At the launch of the campaign, the Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, said, the Valentine season gave the bank an opportunity to, as reported by Thisday, show love to its customers and reward their loyalty for banking with us.

“We are using this opportunity to thank our customers for their commitment to Access Bank. We appreciate our customers as well as non-customers who depend on our services and products to achieve seamless banking transactions and wish everyone a happy valentine’s celebration,” he said.

Commenting further on the campaign, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, Adaeze Umeh, said, the bank created unique and amazing offers to meet the needs of its customers this season.

He said: “Our device finance offer allows our customers gift their loved ones with new devices for as low as N1,500 per month. All they need to do is to download the Quickbucks app to get started.

“Customers who perform at least four transactions daily using our mobile app or USSD service *901# will stand a chance to win N1 million at end of February 2021,” she said.

According to her, Access Bank will offer 20 per cent discount to the first 4,000 customers who subscribe to our XclusivePlus quarterly plan between today and the last day of February 2021.

