FG to construct 10,000 housing units in Kano – FHA MD

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 9:25 am


FG Housing programme

The Federal Government, on Monday, said it had concluded arrangements to construct 10,000 low cost houses in Kano State, to enhance access to decent homes for Nigerians.

Sen. Gbenga Ashafa, the Managing Director, Federal Housing Authority (FHA), stated this during an inspection of the 500-hectare land earmarked for the project by the Kano State Government at Dawanau village in Ungogo Local Government Area of the state.

Ashafa, represented by AbdulMumin Jibrin, the Executive Director, Business Development, FHA, said the project was part of the federal government’s programme aimed at addressing the housing deficit in the country.

He noted that FHA had initiated viable programmes to rehabilitate Federal Housing Estates across the country, adding that the management of the authority had also deployed personnel to the North West zone, to fast track implementation of its programmes.

While commending Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for the allocation of the land, Ashafa tasked the staff of the Authority to exhibit high sense of professionalism and dedication to enhance effective service delivery.

