Just In: Buhari appoints 40-year-old Abdulrasheed Bawa as new EFCC Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Abdulrasheed Bawa, a 40-year old operative of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to the Senate for confirmation as the new chairman of the anti-corruption agency.

If confirmed, Bawa will replace Ibrahim Magu who has been on suspension since late last year after serving as acting chairman of EFCC since 2015.

Magu was suspended by the President over alleged corruption with a panel set up to try him.

Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm Bawa as substantive Chairman of in a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, the President said he was acting in accordance with Paragraph 2(3) of Part1, CAP E1 of EFCC Act 2004.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Presidential spokesman, on Tuesday morning said Bawa, 40, is a trained EFCC investigator with vast experience in the investigation and prosecution of Advance Fee Fraud cases, official corruption, bank fraud, money laundering, and other economic crimes.

He has undergone several specialized trainings in different parts of the world, and was one of the pioneer EFCC Cadet Officers in 2005.

Bawa holds a B.Sc degree in Economics, and Masters in International Affairs and Diplomacy.