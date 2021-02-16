Kwara APC: I won’t Respond to Nabena- Lai Mohammed

My attention has been drawn to the statement credited to one Yekini Nabena, who was described as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the ongoing APC Membership Registration in Kwara State.

The said Nabena must have been speaking for himself, as the APC National Caretaker Committee, as presently constituted, has no position like that of Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

As part of the resolutions from its last meeting in Abuja on Dec. 8th 2020, the APC NEC approved the immediate dissolution of the party organs at the polling units, wards, local government, states and zonal levels as well as the non-National Working Committee component of the NEC, and the immediate reconstitution and composition of the dissolved EXCOs to serve in their respective offices in a caretaker committee capacity, but excluding the non-NWC members of NEC.

As things stand, therefore, anyone claiming to be the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC is an impostor, hence I will not dignify such a pretender with a response.