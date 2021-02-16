Sasa mayhem: Minister sues for peaceful co-existence in Oyo

– Calls on NEMA to take urgent action

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare has called on the various ethnic groups in Oyo state to maintain the peace that had characterized the state

Dare, in a statement, asked both the Yoruba and Hausa ethnic groups embroiled in the crisis to sheath their swords and stop further provocative actions and utterances capable of causing unrest.

The minister, who expressed his displeasure at the insecurity in the state,urged the residents to see themselves as one family and eschew violence that may lead to further.

The Minister also tasked the warring sides and people of Oyo State to obey and support all the measures being put in place towards sustaining peace and security in the state by all the levels of government

Dare advised the state Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde not to spare any efforts at seeing that peace and security is fully restored to Sasa and all other flash points in the state. the minister thanked all personalities, groups, the Northern Governors and the Vice President for lending support and raising their voices to ensure the crisis is resolved. “I call on NEMA to provide much-needed succor and assistance to all Nigerians affected in the Sasa crisis,” he said.

The minister expressed the determination and commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensuring that peace reigns in all parts of the country and promised that as the Minister from Oyo State, he would continue to do all within his power towards realizing sustainable peace and progress in the state.