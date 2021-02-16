Verbatim: “I’ve Joined APC, “Gbenga Daniel Says

Tuesday, February 16, 2021 4:51 pm


Gbenga-Daniel

Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Ogun State, has revealed his joining the All Progressives Congress. He revealed this in a statement he personally signed:

“Dear Friends & Colleagues, pardon my short notice in informing you of my route to the APC which as you might have suspected started with my supporting Governor Dapo Abiodun during the last election.
I have since experienced an avalanche of encouragement to come on board.
However in the last 48 hours things took a dizzying speed with the decision of the APC National Chairmans request to visit me at Asoludero on Wed with about 3 Governors. While planning for the visit Governor Abiodun also decided to visit me later today with another set of Governors later today. It therefore mean that I have finally been ‘captured’
I thought I should quickly brief the house before the news go viral. Thanks for your understanding
– OTUNBA GBENGA DANIEL”
