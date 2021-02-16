Vigilance group, hunters arrest 10 kidnappers in Kogi

Richard Elesho/Lokoja

The Joint Task Force on Kidnappings and Other Criminal activities in the Ofu Local government council of Kogi State has arrested ten suspected kidnappers in Achigili community.

Briefing newsmen at the Local government headquarters, on Monday, the chairman, Amodu Ibrahim, said the suspects were arrested at about 1 am on Monday.

He noted that the arrest was carried out by the Vigilance group of Ofu Local Government in synergy with the Okehi Local Government council Professional Hunters.

“The arrest which was carried out at about 1am of 15th February, 2021, followed a red alert given to the Local Government chapter of Kogi State Vigilante Group by the Okehi Professional Hunters on the marauding of suspected Kidnappers across the forest of the two Local Governments

“Intensive searching was carried out by the security men and the suspects were apprehended in their camp,” he said.

Items recovered from them include one dane gun, 10 Cartridges, 10 mobile phones, Vigilante uniform, 10 I-D Cards, one torchlight and charms, which were handed over to the Police.

Amodu assured that, he will continue to work round the clock with the security operatives to ensure a safe society for all. He sounded a note of warning to all criminals and their collaborators to desist from crime, change their evil ways or face justice.