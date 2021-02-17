APC governors laud Aisha Buhari’s contributions to governance

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has commended Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, for her contributions to governance.

The governors said the president’s wife made the contributions through insightful and selfless support to the processes of managing challenges of governance in the country.

The forum gave the commendation in a statement signed by Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, its chairman, on Tuesday in Abuja while felicitating with her on her 50th birthday.

“The PGF joins His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, his family and Nigerians to celebrate Her Excellency, Aisha Buhari, on her golden age of 50.

“We celebrate this special occasion and pray for more blessings and God’s guidance.

“We wish to acknowledge and commend the First Lady’s motherly care to the nation and in particular, your contributions to our successes through insightful and selfless support to the processes of managing challenges of governance in the country,” he said.

Bagudu added that as first lady, Mrs Buhari supported development initiatives and always demonstrated keen interest toward ensuring that the change the APC promised Nigerians remained a shining light of its administration.

“We rejoice with you and will always remain grateful for your guidance and support,” said Bagudu, who is also the Governor of Kebbi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PGF is an umbrella body of serving governors elected on the APC platform.(NAN)