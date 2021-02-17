Armstrong Akintunde Lauds Otunba Gbenga Daniel’s Defection to APC

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress in Ogun State and Chief Executive Officer of Aerofield Homes, Prince ‘Tope Armstrong Akintunde has lauded the decision of the former governor of the State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel to dump his former party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that the former two term governor remained an invaluable asset to the ruling party in the state.

The real estate merchant has equally commended the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo for returning to his root, Ikenne Remo, in Ikenne local government to revalidate his APC membership saying that this was not only a major achievement for the party but a great effort to further strengthen the ruling party in the state.

Mr. ‘Tope Armstrong in a chat with our Correspondent stated that with the former National leader of the opposition party in the state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel joining the APC, the good government of Prince Dapo Abiodun with the purposeful leadership of Chief Yemi Sanusi led Caretaker Committee of the APC had just succeeded in uprooting the opposition elements in the State.

Speaking over the defection of OGD as the former governor is fondly called, Akintunde said “it’s obvious that the defection of the calibre of someone of Otunba Gbenga Daniel’s towering status politically into our great party is really a great catch, really too good to be true”.

“Here is a man to first served twice as the governor of the state with lot of achievements in poverty alleviation, youth empowerment and employment, massive rural development across the 20 local governments, opening up of the state for serious economic prosperity among others and 10 years after leaving office, people are still talking about his legacies”.

“He is definitely coming to add a lot of values to our great party as well as the government of Prince Dapo Abiodun that has remained committed to making life a lot easier for everyone in Ogun State. This is also in addition to our Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo who returned home last week to revalidate his party membership, Ogun APC is indeed poised for the next level”.