Covid-19: Edo seals up Cold Stone, Domino Plaza, records 59 new cases

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

For allegedly flouting rules placed to check spread of the second wave of the Coronavius pandemic, the Edo state government task force on Covid-19 on Tuesday sealed off Domino Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery in Benin City.

The taskforce also visited eateries, restaurants, shopping malls and other businesses within the Benin metropolis, to ensure compliance with the state’s disease prevention protocols.

Some other places visited include Just Protein and Mall, Market Square and Kilimanjaro, amongst others.

The enforcement team was led by Mrs. Aiebojie Winifred, a representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Others include the stste Covid-19 Risk Communication Pillar, security agencies, Red Cross Society of Nigeria and officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Addressing journalists shortly after the exercise, Winifred expressed disappointment over the nonchalant attitude of the managers of businesses in the state, despite sensitization and advocacies embarked upon by the state government to ensure compliance to protocols.

She noted, “We have visited this facility on previous occasions to sensitize the management and workers on Covid-19 safety protocols.

“We told them to get hand washing facilities, hand sanitizers, temperature checks and enforce ‘no face masks no entry’. We also reiterated the need to maintain social distancing.

“Unfortunately, on our return to the facility today, we discovered total disregard to the government’s directive to curb the spread of the deadly virus.”

Meanwhile, the state has recorded 59 new cases of Covid-19, in the last 24 hours.

The state also announced the recovery of another 32 persons infected with the virus.

The State Covid-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, disclosed this on Tuesday during a virtual meeting of the taskforce, chaired by the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

Dr. Obi disclosed that the government is intensifying efforts to contain the second wave of the pandemic across all communities in the state.

He also reiterated the need for residents to be cautious and observe all safety and health protocols against the spread of the disease, amid daily rise in number of confirmed cases in the state.

“Edo state, in the last 24 hours, recorded 59 new cases of Coronavirus, 32 recoveries with 862 active cases who are currently receiving treatment at various isolation and treatment centres in the state,” he disclosed.

Obi urged citizens to take responsibility to limit the spread of the virus and remain healthy.

According to him, the second wave of Covid-19 has been very challenging, as all indices including case positivity and death rates have been significantly higher when compared with the first wave.

While reaffirming the government’s commitment to containing the pandemic and protecting Edo people, Obi charged residents with any Covid-19 symptoms to contact the Edo Emergency Operation Centre on this toll-free number: 08003625000 for assistance.