Gunmen release video of 21 passengers kidnapped in Niger

Gunmen release video of 21 passengers kidnapped in Niger

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 9:53 am


Still picture from the video released by the armed group

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

A yet to be identified armed group has released a video showing passengers kidnapped while returning to Minna, the capital of Niger State after attending a wedding ceremony in Rijau Local Government Area of the state begging to be rescued from their abductors.

The travelers, said to be about 28 in number were reportedly abducted on Sunday from a Niger State government owned bus.

But the State government on Tuesday said 10 of the victims had been released.

The bus from which the passengers were abducted

However, the video released by the armed group shows some of the kidnapped passengers, especially women and children pleading with Niger State Government to facilitate their release.

The gunmen, who are reportedly demanding N500 million for the release of their captives, can also be heard speaking in Hausa, telling the victims what to say.

video

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    42 mins ago

    Gunmen storm secondary school in Niger, kidnap students, staff
    2 hours ago

    APC governors laud Aisha Buhari’s contributions to governance
    2 hours ago

    Assault on referee: Ibom Angels fined N1m, fan gets one year ban
    2 hours ago

    CUSTECH: Former NMA President queries capacity of Kogi to fund 2 universities
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: Edo seals up Cold Stone, Domino Plaza, records 59 new cases
    2 hours ago

    Centenary celebration: AGPMPN to offer free medical services to 1million mothers
    2 hours ago

    EFCC speaks on alleged arrest, detention of Bawa for corruption
    15 hours ago

    As Ehingbeti summit begins: Sanwo-Olu unveils 10-year infrastructure plan for Lagos  