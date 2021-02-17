Gunmen release video of 21 passengers kidnapped in Niger

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

A yet to be identified armed group has released a video showing passengers kidnapped while returning to Minna, the capital of Niger State after attending a wedding ceremony in Rijau Local Government Area of the state begging to be rescued from their abductors.

The travelers, said to be about 28 in number were reportedly abducted on Sunday from a Niger State government owned bus.

But the State government on Tuesday said 10 of the victims had been released.

However, the video released by the armed group shows some of the kidnapped passengers, especially women and children pleading with Niger State Government to facilitate their release.

The gunmen, who are reportedly demanding N500 million for the release of their captives, can also be heard speaking in Hausa, telling the victims what to say.

