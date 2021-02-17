Gunmen storm secondary school in Niger, kidnap students, staff

Armed bandits have abducted a yet to be ascertained number students and staff at Government Science College (GSC) kagara, in Niger State.

It was also learnt that a student may have been killed in the course of the abduction by the bandits in the early hours of Wednesday.

It was gathered that the bandits who were dressed in military uniforms stormed the school where over 1000 students were housed on Tuesday night, overpowered the security guard, before whisking away the students. However, some students escaped after the raid. A headcount is being conducted at the school in the wee hours of Wednesday to ascertain the actual number of missing students.