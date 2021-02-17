Kagara school children: President Buhari dispatches security officials to Niger State

Kagara school children: President Buhari dispatches security officials to Niger State

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 3:09 pm


Still picture from the video released by the armed group

…condemns the abduction
President Muhammadu Buhari has received reports of the brazen attack on Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, following which a yet to be ascertained number of staff and students have been abducted by gunmen.
Following these reports, the President has directed the Armed Forces and Police, to ensure immediate and safe return of all the captives. The President has also dispatched to Minna, Niger State a team of security chiefs to coordinate the rescue operation and meet with state officials, community leaders, as well as parents and staff of the College.
President Buhari has assured of the support of his administration to the Armed Forces in their brave struggle against terrorism and banditry and urged them to do all that can be done to bring an end to this saga, and avoid such cowardly attacks on schools in the future.
“Our prayers are with families of the victims of this attack,” said the President as he condemned as cowardly the attack on innocent school children.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    42 mins ago

    Buhari has failed woefully – CDHR
    1 hour ago

    Amotekun: Ogun students ask Gov. Abiodun to change recruitment method
    1 hour ago

    Rep member cries out over influx of criminal herdsmen into Kogi
    1 hour ago

    Becoming Taiwo Taiwo
    2 hours ago

    Kagara College: Gov. Bello says 27 students, 15 others abducted, vows not to pay ransom
    3 hours ago

    Be My Val With AK-47
    4 hours ago

    Armstrong Akintunde Lauds Otunba Gbenga Daniel’s Defection to APC
    5 hours ago

    Sasa Crisis: Governors’ Forum will help rebuild market – Governors