No discord among PDP NWC members- Ologbondiyan

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The National Working Committee(NWC) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied media reports that there was discord among its members.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said this when he spoke with journalists on Wednesday in Abuja after the NWC meeting.

“We just came out of a meeting. We had one yesterday and we are going to have another one tomorrow.

“What we are doing is to review our activities. Our discussions and meetings have been very cordial.

“We have no issue in NWC, we are not aware of what is being been put out. The NWC is one united and indivisible body.

“We have a responsibility given to us by members of the party to ensure that we lead the party to victory in 2023, to be sure that we win our off-season elections, and the party is walking in that direction,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said that the party was on course, working underground to make sure that it came out better in 2023 general elections.

He said that the party was not stagnant as it was working and interfacing and interacting with stakeholders including the people, as well as other opposition political parties.

Ologbondiyan said that the party was yet to take decision on zoning for 2023 presidential election.

He said that the leadership of the party had reviewed its congresses, particularly in states where the exercise was yet to be concluded.

“We have agreed on a set time frame for congresses to be concluded.

“In states where we have disagreement among members, we have constituted National Reconciliation Committee to look into those issues, and see how members can be reconciled on the congresses . We are also working on that.

“So now congresses, and in a matter of weeks, maybe by next week, we will come out with the detail on when we are going to do our zonal congresses,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said that the party was working to ensure victory in the November Anambra governorship election.

“We are working to ensure that we set the right parameters, particularly in the areas of our congresses, and the primary that will follow.

“Our internal democracy as a party remain very strong. And as such we will do everything necessary to make sure that PDP goes into Anambra election as one indivisible political party,” he said.

He said that the party was also working on its e-membership registration exercise.