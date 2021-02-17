Wike sacks Chairman of Rivers Board of Internal Revenue

Wike sacks Chairman of Rivers Board of Internal Revenue

Wednesday, February 17, 2021 9:23 pm


Mr. ThankGod Adoage Norteh: relieved of his appointment as State Chairman Board of Internal Revenue

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has relieved  the State Chairman of Board of Internal Revenue, ThankGod Adoage Norteh, of his appointment.
He has been replaced by  Mr. Chibuzor Aholu as the Acting Chairman of the State Board of Internal Revenue Service.
In a statement,  Tammy Wenike Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government said  Mr Aholu’s appointment is with effect from Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
No reason was given for the sack of Norteh.
