Wike sacks Chairman of Rivers Board of Internal Revenue

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, has relieved the State Chairman of Board of Internal Revenue, ThankGod Adoage Norteh, of his appointment.

He has been replaced by Mr. Chibuzor Aholu as the Acting Chairman of the State Board of Internal Revenue Service.

In a statement, Tammy Wenike Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government said Mr Aholu’s appointment is with effect from Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

No reason was given for the sack of Norteh.