Covid-19: Edo laments increase in number of infected health workers

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

Edo state government has expressed worry over what it called alarming rise in the number of health workers in the state who have been infected by the Coronavius (Covid-19), while in line of duty in the second wave of the pandemic.

The State Covid-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, disclosed this during a virtual meeting of the state’s taskforce on Covid-19, chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Obi disclosed that the state recorded 17 new cases and one more death from Covid-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the second wave of the pandemic to 41.

According to him, the state also recorded 25 new recoveries and three more health workers infection, bringing to 769, the total number of health workers that have been infected in the state since the outbreak of the virus.

“Edo State, in the last 24 hours, recorded 17 new cases of Covid-19, 25 recoveries and one more death, with 845 active cases that are currently being managed at various treatment and isolation centres in the state.

“With the new figures, we now have a total of 1664 confirmed cases, 41 deaths and 780 recoveries since December 1, 2020 when the state started tracking the second wave of the virus,” he said.

Decrying the alarming rise in the number of health workers infected, the Incident Manager stated, “Edo state within the same timeframe, recorded three more health workers’ infection, raising the total number of infections to 769 since the outbreak of the virus.

“While we recorded 381 health workers infections in the first wave, the number of infections for health workers in the second wave has climbed to 388.”

Obi charged residents to ensure compliance with the state’s disease prevention protocols to remain safe and healthy, even as he urged anyone with any Covid-19 symptoms to contact the Edo emergency operation centre on the toll-free mobile phone number: 08003625000 for assistance.