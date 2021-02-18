Kogi approves construction of new roads

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Government has given approval for the construction of new roads and rehabilitation of some of the dilapidated roads across the state.

This was made public after the State Executive Council Meeting in Lokoja on Wednesday, 17th Feb. 2021.

The State Commissioner for Rural Development, Daniel Oniel who spoke to journalists said several rural roads in Kogi State are set to be given attention and a total sum of N450 million counterpart funds for the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) has been approved.

Oniel noted that the project would see many feeder roads, 503 KM asphalt roads and other projects to connect rural dwellers to the cities and drive the economy of the state through agriculture.

Speaking earlier, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon Kingsley Fanwo informed journalists that council had approved the Construction of two Special General Hospitals in Gegu, Kogi Local Government Area and Ajaokuta in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of the state.

The health projects, he noted, were to ensure that citizens have access to quality healthcare delivery. Fanwo also said government will create alternative routes as work commences on a Flyover Bridge Project at Banana junction.

“In that regard, council has directed the state ministry of works to ensure alternative roads are made available to ameliorate the hardship that could be occasioned by the ongoing project. The directive is to ensure the state capital does not experience gridlock as a result.

“In addition, the roads rehabilitation in Lokoja is to make the state capital beautiful because it is the nodal city of the country, hence the need to create a good impression about Kogi as motorists ply the roads from all parts of Nigeria,” he concluded.