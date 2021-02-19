Kagara: Gumi meeting with gun-touting bandits raises hope of freedom for abductees

Hope that over 40 staff and students of Government Science Secondary School, Kagara, Niger State kidnapped early Wednesday may soon regain their freedom heightened on Friday with the emergence of pictures showing Kaduna-based cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, holding meeting with gun touting bandits.

According to reports, Gumi went to meet Dogo Gide and other top commanders of bandits believed to be behind the abduction of the staff and students of the secondary school in Dutsen Magaji forest for talks.

The visit of the Cleric, was believed to be part of the moves by Niger State government to enter into negotiations with the bandits for the release of the students and other staff of the school and their family members.

The bandits had earlier abducted 28 passengers and had demanded N500 million ransom to free them. Daily Trust reports that during the visit, Gumi was shown an entire community said to have been razed in a military bombardment and corpses dumped in wells.

The newspaper said while Gumi and his entourage are back in Minna, the leaders of the kidnap gangs told him that they will release all their victims as soon as their demands are met.

But the bandits, according to the report did not revealed their request to Gumi during the meeting in bush in Tegina, Rafi council are of Niger.

See more pictures of the meeting below:

Gumi and a leader of the bandits: Photo Credits by The Herald