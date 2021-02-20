FAAC: Kogi receives 4.2bn for January 2021

FAAC: Kogi receives 4.2bn for January 2021

Saturday, February 20, 2021 10:33 pm


Governor Bello of Kogi State

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Government has confirmed the receipt of N4.4 billion as statutory allocation for the month of September 2020 from the federation account.

This was disclosed in a statement by Mukadam Asiwaju Idris, the state Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning.

Giving a breakdown of the fund, Idris said the state net statutory allocation for the month is N2,684,553,627.54. The value added tax(VAT) for the month of January is N1,559,967,257.17

Similarly a total of N3,341,618,868.99 accrued to the 21 Local Government Areas in the State.

The Commissioner disclosed that the local government areas received a net statutory allocation of N2,274,409,918.95 for the month. The Value added tax (VAT) is N1,067,208,950.04.

“The above figures summarise the receipt for the month of January for both state and LGAs.

“It is a responsibility placed on us by our quest as an administration to deliver good governance to the people via accountability and openness, which by virtue of the New Direction Ideology, we shall remain committed without reneging,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Calm returns to Dikwa after troops dislodge Boko Haram terrorists
    2 hours ago

    Nigeria may get COVID-19 vaccines in 10 days – Minister
    2 hours ago

    Republic of Benin not aspiring to be Nigeria’s 37th state – Onyeama
    3 hours ago

    Governors, traditional rulers agree on control of forests in Southwest
    Lai-Mohammed 7 hours ago

    We did not exit recession by accident – Lai Mohammed
    13 hours ago

    Video: Why Stevie Wonder is relocating to Ghana
    15 hours ago

    Katsina: Gunmen free sick baby, mother, abduct dozens
    15 hours ago

    How bandits killed my friend – Kagara student