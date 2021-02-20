Katsina: Gunmen free sick baby, mother, abduct dozens

The critical health condition of a baby attracted pity from a gang of kidnappers who instantly left him and his mother off the hook on Thursday during an operation in Katsina State.

The woman was in company of not less than16 others who were all led into the bush by the gunmen.

The women and an unspecified number of children were traveling for a wedding in Funtua when they encountered the kidnappers in Sabuwa Local Government Area, LGA of the State.

Daily Trust quoted a source as saying that most of the women were with children when they were taken captive

“The incident happened when the women were on their way from Unguwar Rimi Village to Garin Maigora town to attend a wedding ceremony,” the source said, adding that almost all the women were carrying babies at the time they were abducted.

A resident of the area, who expressed concerns over the incident, also disclosed that the security situation in the area had deteriorated due to increase in activities of bandits in the area in recent times.

It was also reported that on Wednesday suspected bandits kidnapped eight persons – three married women and five men – at Dugun sambo village, Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Also, suspected bandits kidnapped four – two male adults and two married women – at Unguwar Tashuka village of Sayau ward, Sabuwa Local Government Area, Katsina state around 2:00 am.

Similarly, unidentified gunmen attacked Tashar Bawa and Sayau Dangado villages around 10:15 am on Tuesday where they carted away many boxer motorcycles and mobile phones.

They however tried to kidnap some people at Sayau Dangado village, but took to their heels when military vehicles arrived.

When contacted for confirmation, the Police spokesperson in Katsina, SP Isah Gambo, promised to make an inquiry into the matter before comment.