Police nab SS2 student in Niger over alleged ‘kidnap’ plot

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

These are dangerous times and as they say in security parlance, nothing can be taken for granted.

What may well pass for childhood prank has landed a 15-year-old Samaki Azozo in police net in Niger State.

The State Police Command on Friday announced the arrest of Azozo, a student of Government Science School Izom, over an alleged attempt to kidnap students of the school in Gurara Local Government Area.

Mr Adamu Usman, the state Commissioner of Police, who disclosed this to newsmen in Minna, said the suspect, an SS2 student of the school, wrote a letter and posted on the school notice board notifying staff and students about an intended kidnap in the school.

He explained that the letter created tension among staff and students of the school.

The commissioner said the suspect claimed that the letter was a ploy to close the school.

Usman said armed security personnel had been deployed to the school to ensure the safety of staff and students.

“We don’t want to be taken unawares; hence, the need for us to adopt a proactive security measure against any security threat.

He added that the command had commenced investigations into the claim and appealed to the public to assist the command with useful information to combat banditry and kidnapping in the state.

It would be recalled that more than one score of students, staff and Relations of a Government Science College was earlier in the week abducted by daredevil gunmen from their hostel at night. As at press time, they were still with their abductors in a jungle in the State.