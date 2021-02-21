21 passengers abducted in Niger regain freedom

21 passengers abducted in Niger regain freedom

Sunday, February 21, 2021 6:30 pm


The kidnapped passengers surrounded by their abductors in a video released last week

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Niger Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has announced the release of 21 passengers abducted by bandits during transit in a bus belonging to the state transport service about a week ago.

He broke the news on his Twitter handle on Sunday afternoon.

“Breaking News: The Niger State Government has succeeded in securing the release of all Abducted #RescueNSTAPassengers. Details shortly

— Governor Niger (@GovNiger) February 21, 2021,” the Governor said.

It was learnt that the passengers who were attacked at Yakila village in Rafi Local Government Area while on their way to Minna, the state capital, exactly a week ago were on their way to Government’s House.

The passengers were returning to Minna after attending wedding in a Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) bus.

While a woman and her child were left at the scene of the attack, 21 other passengers were taken away.

The kidnappers of the passengers had last Monday released a video showing their captives. They had also demanded for N500 million ransom to set them free.

However, it was not certain if the state government pay ransom to free the passengers.

 

