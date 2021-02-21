COVID-19: 645 new infections, 18 deaths in 1 day in Nigeria

By Abujah Racheal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 645 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infections in the country to 151,553.

The NCDC disclosed this on Saturday on its official Twitter handle.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country has tested 1,441,013 people since COVID-19 index case was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The NCDC registered 18 COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday, raising the total fatalities in Nigeria to 1,831.

The health agency announced that the 645 new infections were reported from 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The agency said that Lagos State took the lead with 282 cases, Ogun had 72, the FCT reported 50, while Kaduna, Osun, and Imo reported 33, 24, and 23 cases, respectively.

Other states with new infections are Abia (21), Borno (18), Oyo (17), Edo (15), Nasarawa (15), Taraba (14), Ekiti (11), Ondo (11), Plateau (11), Kano (10), Rivers seven, Delta five, Bauchi, three and Jigawa, three.

The NCDC also disclosed that 505 COVID-19 have recovered from the ailment at the various isolation centres in the last 24 hours.

It also noted that those discharged included 222 community recoveries in Lagos State, managed in line with set guidelines.

The health agency stated that the country has recorded 128,005 recoveries since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCDC said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, is coordinating response activities nationwide.

It said that there were now 21,668 active cases across the country in the last 24 hours.