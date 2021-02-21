Foundation donates water projects to communities in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Nigerians have been urged to look beyond the failures of government, but to continue to strive to provide solutions to their challenges.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Chief Oladipupo Adebutu gave this advice while commissioning sets of water projects donated by Toyin Amuzu (TA) Foundation, to Kuto and Kugba areas of Abeokuta South Local Government, Ogun State.

He said the water project is a succor to ease the pain of the people in their daily search for the good life. He also called on other well spirited organizations and individuals to emulate the good works.

According to him, “it is noteworthy that, the Toyin Amuzu Foundation has continued to meet the needs of the people by creating solutions to the challenges of the society.

The Founder and Chairman of TA Foundation, Chief Toyin Amuzu said, he could not stand the agony people go through in their bid to get water, carrying Jerry cans and plastics around.

He explained that the Foundation was committed to genuinely uplifting and creating solutions to ameliorate the sufferings of the people. Amuzu urged residents to monitor and protect the water projects, so that it can serve them for long.

Residents of Kugba and Kuto communities who expressed their joy at the donation, unanimously thanked the Foundation for it’s magnanimity and sense of responsibility, saying they have suffered for too long without water.

The Foundation had earlier donated two water projects to Igbeyin and Oke-Ijeun communities.