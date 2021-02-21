How Sen. Rochas Okorocha landed in police net

Richard Elesho

The immediate past Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has been arrested on the orders of the Imo State Government and reportedly handcuffed.

Okorocha, now the senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly was reportedly arrested for unsealing and entering Royal Palm Estate, a property belonging to his wife which was taken over by Governor Hipe Uzondinma on Friday.

The Palm Estate located along Akachi road in Owerri, the state capital was taken over in compliance with the directive of report of a Judicial Commission of Enquiry on the recovery of Lands and other related matters set by the Governor Hope Uzondinma

Imo Commissioner for Lands, Enyinnaya Onuegbu, led a team from the state which took over the state on Friday.

However, Okorocha accompanied by his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, Ijeoma Igboanusi and Lasbrey Okafor-Anyanwu his deputy chief of staff and commissioner of transportation when he was governor of Imo State had attempted to take over the estate on Sunday.

Okorocha who was accompanied by some of his supporters, policemen, soldiers and personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps had ordered the unsealing of the estate.

But his team was confronted by Imo government officials and loyalists of Governor Uzodimma.

The confrontation reportedly left many injured, while some cars were damaged at the end of which the former Governor was arrested.

Imo Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba confirmed Okorocha’s arrest.

Emelumba added that Okorocha will be arraigned tomorrow (Monday).