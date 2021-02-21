Incantation: Brothers slump, die during hot argument in Benue

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Without physically assaulting each other, two brothers have reportedly passed to the great beyond in the course of a heated argument at the bank of the River Benue.

The scene is reminiscent of a typical Yoruba home video of the Abijawara fame, where charms and incantations are routinely dispensed,

Identified as Iorhemva and Jima both of Adoon parentage, the brothers had misunderstanding over a farmland and were suspected to have used charms on each other.

The incident happened at Agbulu, Kunav community, Sengenve ward of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State

The Sun reports that a source disclosed that Jima Adoon took a tractor to work on his rice farm close to river Benue.

But when his immediate elder brother, Iorhemba heard about his presence on the farm, he went there to meet him and tried to forcefully stop the tractor driver from further working on the land.

The development was said to have infuriated Adoon who in turn exchanged hot words with his elder brother and within minutes, the two brothers were at loggerheads.

‘They both started something like incantation until the elder brother, Iorhemba slumped thinking it was a joke and people who were around to broker peace tried to revive the man but suddenly, the younger brother too also slumped.

‘They were later rushed to a hospital at Agagbe where they were both confirmed dead on arrival.’

Contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, saying the two siblings died in a strange circumstance.

‘It is true, the incident was reported. But the brothers slumped and died, so it was strange,’ Anene said.