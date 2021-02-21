Ogun reiterates commitment to economic growth

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

Ogun State Agricultural and Multipurpose Credit Agency (OSAMCA) has pledged to support the state in the move to accelerate wealth creation, alleviate poverty and create employment opportunity for citizens.

The Deputy Governor Engineer Noimot Salako – Oyedele said the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration has continued to ingeniously create and resuscitate existing institutions, such as OSAMCA, for the socio-economic advancement of the state.

Salako who spoke at the induction training for board members and key officers of the agency in Abeokuta, advised people of the State to take advantage of the credit facilities to be offered by the agency in due course.

While urging the participants to take advantage of the training, the Deputy Governor stressed that the “Building Our Future Together” mantra of the present administration required maximum engagement of each institutions such as OSAMCA and other agencies.

Earlier, Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investments, Mrs kikelomo Longe expressed her Ministry’s continuous support for the agency in broadening its knowledge-base on micro credit scheme and operation of medium scale enterprises.

The Chairman of the agency, Mr. Abayomi Hunye appreciated the State Governor for his ingenuity in reviving the agency and noted that plans were already in the pipeline to fulfill the agency’s mandate of giving credit, particularly to prospective loan seekers.

He revealed that plans had already been completed to commence issuance of forms to interested loan seekers across the state, urging interested persons to take advantage of the process.