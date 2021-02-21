Seven dead in Abuja military jet crash, says Nigerian Air Force

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Seven persons died in the crash of Nigeria Air Force Beechcraft KingAir B350i which crashed near Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday.

Air Vice Marshall Ibikunle Daramola, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force confirmed this in a tweet on Sunday afternoon also confirmed that the aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

He added that first responders are at the scene on the incident while the Chief of the Air Staff has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

“This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), @CAS_IOAmao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. While urging the general public to remain calm & await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased,” he said.