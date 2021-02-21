Seven dead in Abuja military jet crash, says Nigerian Air Force

Seven dead in Abuja military jet crash, says Nigerian Air Force

Sunday, February 21, 2021 2:42 pm


Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja

Seven persons died in the crash of Nigeria Air Force Beechcraft KingAir B350i which crashed near Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday.

Air Vice Marshall Ibikunle Daramola, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force confirmed this in a tweet on Sunday afternoon also confirmed that the aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna.

He added that first responders are at the scene on the incident while the Chief of the Air Staff  has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident.

“This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), @CAS_IOAmao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. While urging the general public to remain calm & await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased,” he said.

 

 

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    Kadaria, Kagara and abductors of our collective intelligence
    32 mins ago

    U.S.-based newspaper, NIDO to host conference on patriotism among Nigerians
    53 mins ago

    Malami, stop this dragging of Buhari’s name in the mud
    1 hour ago

    Six feared dead as military plane crashes near Abuja airport
    2 hours ago

    The Dilemma of Ifon Community and the Tragedy of a Nation
    3 hours ago

    Show Mercy, Reap Later: The Jakande, Fawehinmi Examples
    5 hours ago

    Interview with TheNEWS: Junaid Muhammed’s Advice to Buhari in 2015
    6 hours ago

    Power and the temptations of Jakande