Shock as footballer dies during training in Lokoja

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi and indeed, the Nigerian football community was thrown into mourning when a star player slumped and died during training at the Confluence Stadium, Lokoja the State capital in the morning of Saturday, February 20th 2020.

Ibrahim Odiba, ex-ABS FC Midfielder was full of life as he resumed for training and even when he slumped, no one suspected it was going to be his last.

The Kogi born one time player of Kaduna United had joined colleagues in the ‘Kogi All Stars’ training at the Confluence Stadium, without showing signs of declining health.

One of the members of Confluence All Stars, Tomiwa Lawal told OnwardNews24 that Odiba was a lively and friendly member who has always shown optimum professionalism all through.

He said Odiba will be greatly missed just as he prayed God to bless his soul and grant his immediate family fortitude to bear his demise.

“We are saddened and shocked with the death of one of us, Ibrahim Odiba, who slumped this morning at Confluence Stadium, Lokoja today during training.

“There was no touch, no contact from anybody, he slumped to his face after about five minutes of entering in the second half our training this morning.

“We were able to bring him back to life and he was back to life and he even asked what happened.

“He was driven to the hospital to continue treatment but unfortunately he couldn’t make it.

“We will miss him so dearly, he was a very nice and humble man, very professional and committed member of the All Stars family.

“May his soul continue to rest in perfect peace and I pray that God will grant his family fortitude to bear his untimely death.