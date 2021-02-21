Six feared dead as military plane crashes near Abuja airport

Six persons, including two crew members are feared dead in a military aircraft crash which occurred near Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday afternoon.

It was gathered that the air craft, a Nigerian Air Force NAF201 jet, departed Abuja for Minna, Niger State at around 10.30 am on Sunday but it developed engine faults forcing it to return to Abuja where it crashed on approach to the airport.

Video from the scene of the incident indicated that there were no survivors from the plane crash as it seem it was consumed by inferno immediately it crashed.

However, the Air Force has not confirmed the number of casualty in the accident.

But in a tweet on Sunday, Hadi Sirika, the minister of aviation confirmed the incident and the possible fatality.

The minister tweeted: “A military aircraft King Air 350 has just crashed short of our Abuja runway after reporting engine failure en-route Minna.

“It appears to be fatal. We should remain calm & wait for the outcome of an investigation by the military, while we pray for the departed soul/souls if any.”