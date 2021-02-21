The Dilemma of Ifon Community and the Tragedy of a Nation

The Dilemma of Ifon Community and the Tragedy of a Nation

Sunday, February 21, 2021 1:00 pm


 

Olufon of lfon, Oba lsreal Adeusi

By Adegbenro Adebanjo

On November 26,2020 a first class traditional ruler in Ondo State , the Olufon of lfon, Oba lsreal Adeusi was waylaid by bandits on his way to his domain after a meeting in Akure . He was shot and murdered in cold blood by the bandits .
After the traditional ruler was killed, no arrests was made and now the community leaders are being invited by the police for allegedly killing some cows following complaint by a herdsman .
Hear the President of the Ifon Development Union, Chief Femi Awani , “the police invitation was based on a petition by one Abdullahi who claimed his cows were killed .
it was surprising that the police are pursuing supposed killers of cows when it was yet to unravel those who killed our traditional ruler, the Olufon of Ifon since November last year.
Those invited fell within the group of leaders temporarily holding fort following the death of Oba Adeusi.”
The lawyers to the community have picked up the gauntlet and written the Inspector General of Police to let the people be and continue to mourn the death of their Traditional ruler who was murdered in cold blood by yet to be identified Gunmen / bandits.

The lawyer’s papers:

 

The lawyer’s letter

