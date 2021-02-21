U.S.-based newspaper, NIDO to host conference on patriotism among Nigerians

U.S.-based newspaper, NIDO to host conference on patriotism among Nigerians

Sunday, February 21, 2021 2:21 pm


Nigerian flag

A U.S.-based media organisation, Global Patriot Newspapers (GPNews), is set to host an international conference aimed at reviving the spirit of patriotism among Nigerians.
GPNews is organising the virtual conference in collaboration with the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), New Jersey Chapter, with support from the Nigerian consulate in New York.
The event, billed for March 6, will, according to NAN report, address issues around national development, constitutionality, governance, security, politics, human rights and justice in Nigeria, according to the organisers.
In a statement, the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of GPNews, Mr Simon Ibe, and the President, NIDO New Jersey, Dr Kazeem Bello, said the forum would feature top government officials, renowned academics, and pro-democracy and human rights activists
“The event is an attempt to question the root causes of lack of patriotic fervour among many Nigerians and what should be done to reverse the trend.
“There will be questions as to why some are not proud of their motherland, will not buy locally-made products and are ever ready to badmouth their country.
“Focus will be on the need for love for country in the conduct of government business and interactions between individuals and entities in the polity,” they said.
According to them, the conference is seeking to establish mantras such as ‘Nigeria first’, ‘Love the motherland’, ‘Buy Nigeria’, ‘Promote Nigeria’ and ‘Die for Nigeria’.
The organisers said login details of the nonpartisan webinar, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. (West African Time) would be released soon.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    Seven dead in Abuja military jet crash, says Nigerian Air Force
    24 mins ago

    Kadaria, Kagara and abductors of our collective intelligence
    54 mins ago

    Malami, stop this dragging of Buhari’s name in the mud
    1 hour ago

    Six feared dead as military plane crashes near Abuja airport
    2 hours ago

    The Dilemma of Ifon Community and the Tragedy of a Nation
    3 hours ago

    Show Mercy, Reap Later: The Jakande, Fawehinmi Examples
    5 hours ago

    Interview with TheNEWS: Junaid Muhammed’s Advice to Buhari in 2015
    6 hours ago

    Power and the temptations of Jakande