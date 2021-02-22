CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba drawn in ‘group of death’

Enyimba International of Aba, Nigeria’s remaining representatives in the 2020/2021 CAF club competitions, were on Monday drawn alongside two former African champions in Group A of this season’s Confederation Cup.

Enyimba who beat compatriots Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt to advance to the group stage have drawn alongside South Africa’s Orlando Pirates and E.S. Sétif of Algeria. Libya’s Al Ahly Benghazi are the fourth team in their group. Orlando Pirates won the continental title in 1995 while E.S. Setif, just like Enyimba who won the CAF Champions League in 2003 and 2004, have won the crown twice.

The group stage matches which are in four groups are scheduled to begin in March, and the top two in each group will progress to the quarter-finals.

Renaissance Berkane of Morocco will continue the defence of their title in Group B alongside Zambia’s NAPSA Stars, Coton Sport of Cameroon and Algeria’s JS Kabylie.

The Algerian side have also twice been African champions.

The competition’s most successful club, Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien and who are three times winners, are in Group C, with Senegal’s Jaaraf and Salitas of Burkina Faso as their opponents.

The other team in the group will either be Etoile du Sahel or Eswatini’s Young Buffaloes.

The second leg tie of their play-off takes place on Tuesday in Sfax, with the Tunisian side holding a 2-1 lead from the first leg.

Initially the game should have been played on Sunday, but it was postponed until Monday, and now it has been delayed by a further 24 hours.

There is one other match to be played to decide the final place in Group D, with Tanzanian club Namungo the firm favourites to clinch the spot.

They had beaten Angola’s Primeiro Agosto 6-2 in the first leg tie on Sunday.

The tie was delayed when COVID-19 forced the game in Angola to be called off.

Later on, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) agreed that both games could be played in Tanzania.

Awaiting the winners in Group D are Zambia’s Nkana, Pyramids from Egypt and Moroccan side Raja Casablanca.

The Full Draw

Group A —- Al Ahly Benghazi (Libya), Orlando Pirates (South Africa), E.S. Sétif (Algeria), Enyimba (Nigeria)

Group B —- NAPSA Stars (Zambia), Coton Sport (Cameroon), JS Kabylie (Algeria), RS Berkane (Morocco)

Group C —- Jaaraf (Senegal), Salitas (Burkina Faso), CS Sfaxien (Tunisia), Etoile du Sahel/Young Buffaloes

Group D —- Namungo/Primeiro Agosto, Nkana FC (Zambia), Pyramids (Egypt), Raja Casablanca (Morocco)