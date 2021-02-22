UNIPORT confirms abduction of lecturer

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The whereabouts of Dr Jones Gilbert Ayuwo, a lecturer with the Linguistics and Communications Department of the University of Port Harcourt, who was abducted by four gunmen on Sunday, February 21, remains unknown.

The Lecturer and some journalists were returning to Port Harcourt from Andoni where they went for a meeting on translation of the Bible from English Language to Andoni when they were ambushed.

Some Staff of the Rivers State Television, RSTV, who were with him, were ejected from the car.

The RSTV staff whose phones and other valuables were stolen by the kidnappers reportedly found their way to the Bori Police Station where they reported the incident.

Spokesman of the Rivers State Police Command, SP Omoni confirmed the incident but said he was yet to be fully furnished with the details.

Spokesman for the University of Port Harcourt, Sam Kpenu, confirmed that the lecturer was abducted along the Andoni-Opobo-Ogoni road.

“The incident happened towards the Ogoni axis. There were three other occupants in the car. The kidnappers forcefully ejected the other occupants in the car and forcefully took Dr. Ayuwo into their own car”

“The kidnappers didn’t abandon Ayuwo’s car. They drove away Ayuwo’s car. Since yesterday, we have not heard anything from Ayuwo or his kidnappers,” Kpenu said.

He added that the management of the University has also reached out to the family of the Ayuwo.