Ecobank Nigeria to Relocate Head Office to Ultra-Modern Building

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 4:04 pm


 

Ecobank and its MD, Akinwuntan

All is set for Ecobank Nigeria to relocate its Head Office to an ultra-modern building, “The Waves Building” on Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island. The gigantic and iconic “Waves Building” otherwise known as the Pan African Centre which has been under construction is one of a type on Victoria Island.
The Pan African Centre is an intelligent building complex, constructed to the highest international standards and equipped with the latest energy-efficient technology, in line with global sustainability best practice.
A source from the bank said The Waves stands as a tribute to the vision of Ecobank’s founding fathers in creating a world class Pan-African Banking Group.
