Junkman Afrika, Ehiz, others attend The Persistence of Time Exhibition

By Daniels Ekugo

Nigeria’s foremost artist Ikechukwu Ezeigwe and others showcased their works at the Artpedia Gallery Launch/Exhibition which held on the 20th of February, 2021 in Lekki Peninsula of Lagos State Nigeria, with Kennii Ekundayo as the Guest Curator.

According to Ekundayo, “It is almost a prerequisite in many art shows to create a concept that introduces a completely fresh meaning and sense to a collection. The exhibition, The Persistence of Time, theorises the influence of time in artistic innovation.

This was reflected in the interconnectedness of the 28 selected and displayed artworks by six artists who had independently produced each body of work at different times.”

In attendance were Junkman Afrika, Steve Ekpenisi, Pretty Mike, Dadaboy Ehiz, other art collectors and art lovers. Remarkably, 13 of the exhibited artworks were sold on the opening day.

The six artists whose works are being exhibited in the ongoing exhibition are Ikechukwu Ezeigwe, Sejiro Avoseh, Ada Godspower, Habeeb Andu, Elizabeth Ekpetorson and Fredrick Idele.

Idele, inspired by the perception of self as well as the daily happenings around him idealises himself as the sole subject of his artistry and so, even in works like Three Friends, that presents three individual forms, they remain parts of one body.

The striking and peculiar art style of anthropomorphism is the most prominent signature of Ikechukwu Ezeigwe. His process of aptly ascribing social elements to animals – a testament to not just the ingenuity of the artist but also the job that experience, brought on by fleeting time has done – allows for the vivid portrayal of the animal instincts that lie beneath our collective outward appearances.

The Persistence of Time Exhibition runs until 30 April, 2021.