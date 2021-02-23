Kogi: FG to establish Gold processing factory in MopAmuro

Kogi: FG to establish Gold processing factory in MopAmuro

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 8:23 am


Gold bars

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

As a demonstration of its commitment to job creation and a robust economy, the Federal Government has started arrangements for the establishment of a gold processing cluster in Mopamuro local government area of Kogi State.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the State Governor Alh. Yahaya Bello on Monday.

Akinlade stated that Kogi was selected for the North Central Zone owing to the abundant mineral resources in the state. She disclosed that the state was blessed with all kinds of mineral resources which the government and the people need to take advantage to create wealth for the people.

“Establishment of gold processing plant as well as other facilities that will help local miners in the state will help in boosting the state and nation’s economies, job  and wealth creation. The project is to be sited in Mopamuro local government area of the state,” she said.

Responding, the state governor, Yahaya Bello, commended the Federal Government for showing interest in solid mineral development in the country and particularly in Kogi, noting that the state is home to all kinds of solid minerals while urging more investment in the development of the nation’s steel sector.

Bello noted that the setting up of gold processing cluster in Kogi will again drive more investors into the state which he said will surpass investment inflow into the state in the last quarter of the year 2020 when Kogi recorded highest investment inflow in the country.

The governor assured the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development of his administration’s readiness to partner with the ministry in harnessing solid minerals in the state.  He said his deputy, Edward Onoja who oversees the State’s Ministry of Solid Mineral will provide the needed input.

The News reports that Kogi State is blessed with about 27 solid mineral resources in commercial quantity. MopAmuro has a large deposit of Gold in Takete-Ide area and environs.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Court suspends Ajaojuta, Kaduna, Kano gas pipeline project
    3 hours ago

    New COVID-19 variant discovered in Nigeria, 15 countries
    3 hours ago

    His controversy with Chris Ajilo: Day Fela got me kidnapped!
    11 hours ago

    Niger abduction: Victims recount ordeal, says bandits beat, starve
    11 hours ago

    CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba drawn in ‘group of death’
    11 hours ago

    Nigeria to receive 4m doses of COVID-19 vaccines soon – PTF
    14 hours ago

    Uzodinma Vs Okorocha: Court grants 14 persons bail
    14 hours ago

    Uzodinma, Okorocha feud: South-East governors intervene