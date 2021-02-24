After 60 years in darkness, FG inaugurates Solar hybrid minigrid in Edo community

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Federal Ministry of Power has inaugurated a 100KW solar hybrid mini grid in Adebayo Community in Ovia south-west local government area of Edo state.

The Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, who performed the inauguration, said the project was executed by the Rural Electrification Agency, in collaboration with the Ministry.

He noted that the project would help improve the social-economic status of Adebayo community.

“As mandated by the federal government, the rural electrification fund was being channelled equitably to energise communities across the nation.

“As always, the federal ministry of power would continue to provide support needed for the implementation of all federal government policies in the diversification of the energy sector,” he said.

Jedy-Agba commended the REA for its commitment, as well as its data-driven decision making.

He added that it has become obvious that renewable energy solutions are what we need to bridge the electricity gap.

He urged the people to take advantage of the intervention to better their lives and improve the local economies.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Rural Electrification Agency, Mr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, said the project was delivered under the first call of the federal government Rural Electrification fund (REF).

He noted that the fund was designed to promote off-grid electrification and ensure that electricity is equitable distributed across Nigeria.

He disclosed that a total of 12 communities have so far been powered with about 19,000 solar home system across the nation.

The Minister commended President Muhammadu Bihari, for his unwavering support in ensuring the implementation of the projects.

Earlier, the Chief Executive Officer, Fanny Frank, said the installed power plant has a total capacity of 100 KW, 294 high-grade solar panel, 72 batteries, 20 street lights and 27 kilometer distribution cable.

In his speech, the village head, Chief Lateef Agbaje, said the village has been without electricity for over 60 years.

He commended the federal government for coming to the aid of the community, adding that with the electricity, small businesses will grow and children in the community will be able to read at night.