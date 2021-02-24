Cult clashes claim 2 lives in Bayelsa

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Bayelsa Government has confirmed that two persons were killed on Monday evening during shooting between rival cult gangs at Erepa Road and Agudama-Epie in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the State.

Mr Ayiba Crowther Duba, Bayelsa Commissioner for Information and Strategy, in a statement said, “Unfortunately, two citizens died; one at Erepa and the other at Agudama-Epie. Few others sustained varying degrees of injuries at Erepa.

“The injured are currently receiving medical attention in hospitals with most of them discharged.”

He said that “preliminary investigation by the security agencies suggests that the shooting is cult related and that there is clearly no nexus between the runaway shootings at Agudama-Epie and Erepa, and the Otueke incidence.

“Government condoles with the families of those who are affected by the unfortunate development and has taken over the medical bills of the injured.

He assured the citizenry of Bayelsa State that Government is closely working with the security operatives to ensure that the gang members involved in the dastardly act are brought to book.

The Commissioner further said that Government is also committed to doing everything within its powers to ensure that such sad events never occurred again.

Citizens are therefore enjoined to go about their lawful businesses and cooperate with the authorities in efforts at bringing the perpetrators to justice.