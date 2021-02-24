Gov. Diri sends anti-open grazing bill to Bayelsa Assembly

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 11:34 pm


Governor Douye Diri

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
The Governor of Bayelsa, Senator Duoye Diri, has sent an Executive Bill banning open grazing to the State House of Assembly for consideration and passage.
The executive bill titled; Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation was read at the floor of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly on Wednesday by the House Leader, Monday Obolo.
The Bill condemned the unchecked livestock breeding and grazing in Yenagoa metropolis and its environs and the operations of cattle rearing outside the designated areas , that. has caused several pains on residents and unwarranted attacks on farmers and rural dwellers.
Various speakers took turn to eulogise the timeliness of the Bill and the important role it will play in curbing the menace people are already experiencing in the Society.
After a robust debate by the members of the Assembly, the Bill was committed to the House Committees on Agriculture and Natural Resources, Security and another relevant Committees for further scrutiny and to be reported back to the house in seven days.
