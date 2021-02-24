Gunmen kill 2 policemen on patrol in Anambra

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 10:49 pm


Gunmen (file photo)

Two Policemen were on Thursday shot dead in separate incidents by yet to be identified gunmen in Anambra

The shootings occurred just a day after the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Monday Kuryas, warned criminal elements to repent or relocate from the state.

CSP Haruna Mohammed, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command in Anambra, who confirmed the incidents, said the police patrol teams were attacked in Mkpologwu and Omogho areas of the state.

Mohammed, who did not disclose the number of personnel involved, said their riffles were carted away by the assailants.

He said that the CP had visited the crime scenes at Mkpologwu, Aguata Local Government Area and Omogho in Orumba North, where the gunmen attacked the police patrol teams at about 11:30am.

“The gunmen who drove in a car and a black Mercedes Benz 4Matic SUV, opened fire on the policemen deployed to patrol the two locations.

“Meanwhile, the CP has ordered for discreet investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring perpetrators of the dastardly act to book,” he said.

The PPRO said the Police Commissioner also conducted an assessment tour of some black spots in the state to be abreast with the pattern of crime in Anambra.

He said the areas visited included Enugu Agidi-Ukwulu roads, toll gate, Borromeo roundabout, Head bridge Onitsha, Upper Iweka, Owerri Road/Aba park and Nkpor roundabout in Idemili North Local Government Area.

