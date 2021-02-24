Oba of Benin appoints new priest for Holy Aruosa

Oba of Benin appoints new priest for Holy Aruosa

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 11:23 pm


Oba of Benin

By Jethro Ibileke/Benin
The Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare ll, has approved the appointment of Mr. Igbinoghodua Edebiri, as Presiding Priest (Ohen-Osa) of the Holly Aruosa Cathedral.
A statement by the Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council (BTC), Frank Irabor, disclosed that the appointment followed a recommendation by the Elders Council of the Benin national Church.
The statement directed the new priest to immediately open the Cathedral for worship.
It would be recalled that Oba Ewuare ll approved the sack of Harrison Okao, as the presiding priest (Ohen-Osa), of the Cathedral on 4 February, following a decision jointly taken by the traditional head of the Church, Oba Ewuare ll, the Elders Committee and top palace Chiefs.
He was sacked over alleged non-compliance with the ancient long tradition of the land and violation of long-standing rules of the Church.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 mins ago

    Gunmen kill 18, burn houses, injure scores in Kaduna
    6 mins ago

    Benin Stormwater Project: Situating Obaseki’s self-indicting verdict in the proper context
    28 mins ago

    Gov. Diri sends anti-open grazing bill to Bayelsa Assembly
    45 mins ago

    After 60 years in darkness, FG inaugurates Solar hybrid minigrid in Edo community
    51 mins ago

    Cult clashes claim 2 lives in Bayelsa
    1 hour ago

    How Finance Bill 2020 will check inflation – Minister
    1 hour ago

    Gunmen kill 2 policemen on patrol in Anambra
    1 hour ago

    Guterres nominated for second term as UN scribe