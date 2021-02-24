Tiger Woods recovering after surgery to repair damages to leg, ankle in car crash

Tiger Woods is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery to repair damage to his right leg and ankle from a lone-car crash in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on Tuesday morning.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Wood’s team said the golfer was “awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room” at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center following the surgery.

Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer of the hospital, said in the statement that Woods had multiple open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of his right tibia and fibula, the two main bones in the lower leg. The bones were stabilized “by inserting a rod into the tibia,” he added.

According to him, the golfer also suffered injuries to the bones in his right foot and ankle, which were stabilized using screws and pins, and to muscle and soft-tissue in the leg.

Mahajan said doctors had to surgically release “the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

“Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center,” Mahajan said.

According to Los Angeles authorities, Woods’ car rolled over several times after striking the median on Hawthorne Boulevard, a two-lane street in an upscale neighborhood south of Los Angeles.

It added that Woods “was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics” before being transported to a hospital. Woods was the only person in the car.

Woods had been in the Los Angeles area for the Genesis Invitational, a PGA Tour event at nearby Riviera Country Club.