Attack on Abia police station: 2 officers killed, 4 suspects killed, 8 arrested

Attack on Abia police station: 2 officers killed, 4 suspects killed, 8 arrested

Thursday, February 25, 2021 8:32 am


IGP Mohammed Adamu

By Monday Ijeh

The Police Command in Abia has killed four suspects and arrested eight others over the attack on the Abayi Police Station in the early hours of Tuesday in Abia.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the command has also recovered arms and ammunition from the hoodlums, suspected to have carried out the unprovoked attack on the Police Station.

Mba said the suspected attackers, numbering about 200, armed with AK47 rifles and matchetes, invaded the station and set part of it ablaze with the aid of petrol bombs and other explosives.

He said the attack led to the death of two officers, Mr Vincent Gonze, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, and  Mr Emmanuel Okoronkwo, a Sergeant.

Mba said the Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, has commiserated with the family and friends of the deceased officers.

He said the I-G had warned that dire consequences await any person or group of persons who, under whatever guise, engages in an unwarranted attack on any public property.

He said all Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the various commands had been directed to employ all legally permissible measures to protect lives and property.

Mba said investigations are ongoing and added that perpetrators of the unwholesome incident would be prosecuted in due course.

He called on proprietors of medical facilities  in and around Abia to report any person(s) found seeking medical treatment as a result of bullet wounds and other related injuries to the nearest police station.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    28 mins ago

    Senate Committee assures NDDC of support, collaboration
    41 mins ago

    Kagara: Abductors adamant, threaten to starve victims to death
    A farmer working on his farm: Many farmers in the Northwest have abandoned their farms as a result of insecurity 3 hours ago

    Kogi: Women farmers decry poor budgetary allocation to agriculture
    4 hours ago

    Community leader shot dead in Enugu
    4 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nigeria 655 new infections, 11 deaths
    12 hours ago

    Gunmen kill 18, burn houses, injure scores in Kaduna
    12 hours ago

    Benin Stormwater Project: Situating Obaseki’s self-indicting verdict in the proper context
    13 hours ago

    Gov. Diri sends anti-open grazing bill to Bayelsa Assembly