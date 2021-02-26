2023 presidency: Group raises N10m for Tinubu

By Emmanuel Oloniruha and Favour Eke

A youth group said it has already raised N10 million to enable former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to purchase nomination form that will enable him to run for the 2023 presidential election under the platform of the ruling party

Mr Samuel Alamoh, the Director-General of the group known as Tinubulate Nigeria Agenda (TINA), revealed this at the inaugural press conference of the organisation in Abuja on Friday.

The group presented a dummy cheque for the N10 million which they said was to demonstrate their commitment to support Tinubu if he presents himself to run for the election.

Alamoh said that as a group craving for the consolidation of “our democracy and yearning for a prosperous Nigeria come 2023, they are fully ready to mobilise for Tinubu.

“Our group has concluded plans to present the cheque to Tinubu for the purchase of the expression of interest and nomination forms to run for the presidency, when the party commences the sales of the forms.

“Though Asiwaju Tinubu has millions of supporters, followers who are always ready to come together to pay for his nomination form, our members, supporters, well-wishers and followers across Nigeria believe in shared responsibility.

“That is why we have to pool our meager resources together for this noble course, if he formally declares his interest to be chosen as candidate of our great party, APC, for the coming presidential election in 2023.’’

Alamoh described TINA as a group of reputable Nigerians, young professionals in diverse fields with passion and commitment to drive togetherness, love and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

He said the group members are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that Tinubu possesses all the qualities, competence, capabilities, capacities and experiences needed to actualise the Nigeria the citizens dream of.

Alamoh also expressed the group’s confidence in Tinubu to lead a government with comprehensive policies that encompass monumental infrastructural and human development with unprecedented economic growth.

“This support group was founded in line and in support of consolidating President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements in all sectors of the Nigerian economy and democratic development.

“As good citizens committed to the progress, unity and stability of Nigeria, it is our inalienable right to throw our weight and give our unrelenting support to any individual capable of bringing about good, exemplary, responsive and progressive leadership.

“Tinubu transformational leadership acumen, outstanding, managerial skills and futuristic orientation stand him out among all.

“We are convinced beyond every reasonable doubt that he possesses all the qualities, capacities, and experiences needed to actualize the Nigeria of our dream and aspirations of the citizens.

“We are not unaware that the task is onerous and enormous; it demands the collective efforts of all Nigerians of good conscience, love and passion for a progressive and prosperous Nigeria.“

He said that as a group, they recognised the need to partner with eminent Nigerians willing to identity with Tinubu come 2023, saying they are already consulting and gathering support for the great course they strongly believe in.

Alamoh disclosed that the group is preparing to inaugurate it zonal chapters in all the six geopolitical zones by March, followed by the inauguration of state chapters. (NAN)